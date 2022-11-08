Explainer: How KSTP gets results on election night

It’s election day in Minnesota and Wisconsin, and polls are open until 8:00 p.m.

After casting a ballot, voters are left waiting for the results to come in – but how does KSTP get those results?

The answer is two-fold.

One, KSTP gets results through The Associated Press (AP). As an AP member, KSTP will use Associated Press results to cover statewide races in Minnesota, legislative races in Minnesota, and key races out of Wisconsin.

If the AP declares a winner in any particular key race, such as the governor or attorney general, 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS will also call the race.

The second way KSTP gets election results is directly from the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office.

All election results are reported from local polling sites to the Secretary of State’s Office, which then makes those results available online. KSTP, in turn, shares those results online, on-air, and on our mobile app.

On election night, KSTP will gather results from the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office for all statewide elections, all legislative elections, key local and municipal races, as well as referendums. Results from Wisconsin races will be gathered through county clerks.

Bottom line, 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS is working hard Tuesday to bring you the latest election results, both on-air, online and on our mobile app. You will see results on Tuesday evening, but there’s a chance some races won’t have final results until late in the evening, Wednesday, or even later in the week, depending on how close each individual contest is.

Stay with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS and KSTP.com for updates all day Tuesday and beyond, as election results are returned.