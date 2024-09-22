At Issue: Sept. 28 — Early voting, Truth Test

At Issue: Sept. 28

This week on At Issue, Tom Hauser discusses early voting, his latest Truth Test, and more.

Early voting began this week in Minnesota.

DFL party leaders are calling on GOP State Representative Jeff Dotseth (R – Kettle River) to suspend his re-election campaign after allegations of domestic abuse from 2008 resurfaced.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is criticized in a new book written by former Senate Leader Paul Gazelka.

The inauguration of the University of Minnesota’s new president, Dr. Rebecca Cunningham, was interrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters.

An Angie Craig ad on abortion scored a “D” on Hauser’s Truth Test.

Hauser sat down with Secretary of State Steve Simon to discuss early voting.

He later sat down with Annette Meeks, of Freedom Foundation of Minnesota and Brian Melendez, former DFL party chair, to discuss early voting, Rep. Dotseth’s domestic abuse allegations, and more.