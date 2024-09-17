DFL leaders call for GOP House member to suspend campaign

State Representative Jeff Dotseth (R – Kettle River) is resisting calls by DFL Party leaders for him to suspend his campaign for re-election after allegations of domestic abuse resurfaced after 16 years.

“The appalling violence and child abuse described in the newspaper accounts yesterday are certainly disqualifying for elected office,” DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin said at a State Capitol news conference on Tuesday. “The fact that Representative Dotseth concealed that information from voters when he barely won his seat two years ago is outrageous.”

Martin is referring to allegations of domestic abuse involving Dotseth’s ex-wife and a child in 2008. A story about the 2008 case appeared in the Minnesota Star Tribune. Dotseth denied the allegations back then and ultimately pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of disorderly conduct.

“More than 15 years ago, I went through an extremely difficult divorce and child custody dispute,” Dotseth said in a statement to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS. “There were hurtful allegations made against me that I deny, including a sworn affidavit I filed under oath under penalty of perjury. Ultimately, the charge was dismissed, and I pled guilty to disorderly conduct. I now have a cordial relationship with my ex-wife and have worked to put this difficult chapter of my life behind me.”

Dotseth is now remarried and has three children.

DFL leaders say the allegations of physical violence are enough for Dotseth to suspend his campaign in a key northern Minnesota district he won by about 500 votes two years ago. The seat had previously been held by a DFL representative.

“I’m calling today for Jeff Dotseth to immediately end his campaign and for Lisa Demuth to remove him from their caucus,” DFL House Majority Leader Jamie Long said at the news conference.

Demuth, the House Republican leader, responded with a written statement.

“Domestic violence is an absolute red line for me — it’s never acceptable under any circumstances,” she says. “This case was resolved through the legal process more than 15 years ago, concluding with no charge or conviction for domestic assault. I spoke with Rep. Dotseth and he reiterated the contents of what was in his affidavit denying the allegations that were made during the divorce proceedings.”

Martin pointed out that he’s also called for DFL state Sen. Nicole Mitchell to resign after her arrest for burglary. Long says his caucus removed former DFL Rep. John Thompson of St. Paul from their caucus after allegations of domestic abuse became public many years after the fact.

Martin and Long acknowledged they both knew something about Dotseth’s domestic abuse issues before the newspaper story this week but didn’t know all the details. They say the timing of the story has nothing to do with what’s expected to be a tight battle for control of the Minnesota House, where Democrats have a 70 to 64 edge.

“People can make whatever assumptions they want,” Martin said. “This is not about politics. Again, the reality is this is a very serious allegation.”