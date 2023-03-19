AT ISSUE: March 19, 2023 — Debate continues over bonding bill and Social Security tax, scathing report of Southwest Light Rail released

On this week’s edition of At Issue, lawmakers continue to debate over the bonding bill and Social Security income tax, a scathing report on the Southwest Light Rail is released by the Minnesota Office of the Legislative Auditor and Governor Walz releases a revised budget plan with more emphasis on public safety.

Multiple bills were signed into law by Governor Walz this week, including free school meals and a law that requires labeling on all catalytic converters.

In July, members of the Minnesota House and the Minnesota Senate will see their pay rise by 7.25%.

Another bill, proposed by GOP State Senator Jeremy Miller, would automatically return state surplus funds directly to taxpayers. It is unlikely to find support in the legislature currently under democratic control.

Political analysis features former DFL state senator Jeff Hayden and former communications director under GOP Governor Tim Pawlenty Brian McClung.

