At Issue: June 2 — Donald Trump verdict, Joe Fraser 1-on-1 interview

At Issue: June 2

This week on At Issue, Tom Hauser covers the verdict in the Donald Trump “hush money” trial, updates on Nicole Mitchell and sits down with Joe Fraser for an interview.

Former President Donald Trump was found guilty on all 34 counts in his criminal “hush money” trial in New York. The jury deliberated just under 10 hours and came back with the historic verdict late Thursday — the first time any former president has been convicted of felony crimes.

The calls are getting louder for the resignation of DFL Sen. Nicole Mitchell. The DFL party chair in Minnesota called on Mitchell to step down in a chamber where Democrats have just a one-seat majority, with Gov. Tim Walz agreeing.

Uber, Lyft and other rideshare companies will be required to pay their drivers more starting Dec. 1. Those higher expenses for driver pay likely also mean higher fares for people when calling for a rideshare company.

Later in the show, Tom Hauser sits down with Joe Fraser, who was thought to be the Republican front-runner in the Senate race until Royce White was the surprise winner of the endorsement for U.S. Senate at the state party convention.

Then, on Political Analysis, Brian McDaniel and Mike Erlandson join the studio to discuss Royce White running for Senate, the Donald Trump trial and the death of Jamal Mitchell.