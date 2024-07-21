At Issue — July 21: Biden’s re-election campaign, Trump survives assassination attempt, RNC

At Issue: July 21

This week on At Issue, Tom Hauser breaks down the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, Biden’s re-election campaign and the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. At Issue this week aired hours before President Biden withdrew from the presidential race.

Former President Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania last Sunday. Minnesotans reacted at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Hauser was in Wisconsin covering the convention, where Trump named JD Vance as his running mate.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz spoke outside of RNC to advocate for Biden’s re-election.

There have also been several calls for Biden to step down as the DFL nominee. Biden on Sunday withdrew from the presidential race.

Hauser also sat down with former Communications Director for Gov. Pawlenty Brian McClung and former DFL State Senator Jeff Hayden to discuss Biden’s presidential campaign, hours before Biden dropped out of the race.