Walz expected to speak Wednesday outside RNC in Milwaukee

Walz's speech is expected to highlight Trump and Vance's 2025 plans on the issue of abortion, claiming their plans would include banning abortion nationwide and would threaten access to IVF and contraception.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is expected to join other democrats outside the Republican National Convention on Wednesday to advocate for President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign.

This comes as former president Donald Trump’s new running mate, U.S. Senator JD Vance (R-Ohio), is expected to speak on Wednesday night.

Minnesota lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are making an appearance at the RNC, along with a handful of others.

Again, Walz is putting an exclamation point on his support and desire to see Biden re-elected in November. However, Congressman Tom Emmer (R-Minnesota) took the stage Tuesday night and made a much different prediction.

Emmer spoke about what the House Republican majority has done to block democratic policies, saying November is going to give Republicans a chance to do much more, and told crowd members in Milwaukee that he thinks 2024 will mark the first time Minnesota will vote red for the first time in decades.

“Get ready because when we grow our majority and flip the Senate and we send Donald J. Trump back to the White House, we won’t just be holding the line anymore, we’ll be moving forward,” said Emmer.

Walz is expected to speak at 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Check back for a stream.

