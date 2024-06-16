At Issue: Feeding Our Future audit, Frontline Worker Pay Program audit, Sen. Mitchell latest

At Issue: June 16

This week on At Issue, Tom Hauser covers two recent audits on the state’s oversight of Feeding Our Future and the Frontline Worker Pay Program, the latest on Sen. Nicole Mitchell’s burglary case and more.

An audit found that the state’s oversight of Feeding Our Future was inadequate and created opportunities for fraud.

A separate audit found that the state’s Frontline Worker Pay Program didn’t verify the applicants’ incomes and approved payments to people who were ineligible.

Tom Hauser sat down with Legislative Auditor Judy Randall to discuss the two audits.

The University of Minnesota has paused the search for a new director of its Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies. It follows two board resignations after the position was offered to a controversial applicant.

As several lawmakers call on Sen. Nicole Mitchell to resign, a state senate ethics committee has again delayed action on her criminal charges until her next court hearing.

Fallen Minneapolis Police Officer Jamal Mitchell was honored at a memorial on Tuesday.

Tom Hauser sat down with Brian McClung, the former communications director for Gov. Pawlenty, and Mike Erlandson, former DFL Party Chair, to discuss the recent audits and the calls for Sen. Mitchell to resign.