At Issue: Dec. 15 — 2025 legislative session preview

At Issue: Dec. 15

This week on At Issue, Tom Hauser previews the 2025 legislative session.

When the 2025 legislative session begins, it will be a “tie”-fecta with the Minnesota House tied 67-67.

The House Rules Committee voted to approve paying more than $10,000 to cover legal fees for Rep. Bianca Virnig in a private workplace dispute.

The FBI this week served search warrants at two Minnesota autism centers in connection with an investigation into suspected Medicaid fraud.

Minnesota Atorney General Keith Ellison sued gunmaker Glock for its semi-automatic guns, which he says can be easily modified to become machine guns.

The Minnesota Office of Cannabis Management eliminated its planned social equity preapproval process after a series of lawsuits led to a judge halting the agency’s social equity lottery, which was planned for Nov. 26.

There is a push to renew a federal program for rare disease research.

Hauser sat down with House Majority Leader Jamie Long(DFL) and House Minority Leader Harry Niska(GOP) to discuss the upcoming legislative session.

He then sat down with former DFL party chair Mike Erlandson and Annette Meeks of Freedom Foundation of Minnesota for political analysis.