At Issue: Sept. 29 — New SurveyUSA results, vice presidential debate preview, House leader panel
This week on At Issue, Tom Hauser breaks down SurveyUSA results, previews the vice presidential debate scheduled for Tuesday and holds a panel with both leaders of the Minnesota House of Representatives.
Hauser first breaks down new KSTP/SurveyUSA results, which show Kamala Harris in the lead with 50% of people surveyed saying they would vote for her. 44% of those surveyed said they’d vote for Donald Trump.
Next, Hauser previews the vice presidential debate scheduled for Tuesday.
Hauser also ran a Truth Test on an ad run by Joe Teirab, giving it a ‘D.’ Hauser previously gave his opponent Angie Craig’s ad a ‘D’ as well.
Ballot errors in Faribault and Wabasha counties both require court action to remedy them.
Hauser sat down with House Majority Leader Jamie Long(D-Minneapolis) and House Minority Leader Lisa Demuth(R-Cold Spring) to discuss the upcoming house elections.
He then sat down with Republican strategist Brian McDaniel and Former DFL party chair Brian Melendez to talk about the upcoming elections.