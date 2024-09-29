At Issue: Sept. 29 — New SurveyUSA results, vice presidential debate preview, House leader panel

At Issue: Sept. 29

This week on At Issue, Tom Hauser breaks down SurveyUSA results, previews the vice presidential debate scheduled for Tuesday and holds a panel with both leaders of the Minnesota House of Representatives.

Hauser first breaks down new KSTP/SurveyUSA results, which show Kamala Harris in the lead with 50% of people surveyed saying they would vote for her. 44% of those surveyed said they’d vote for Donald Trump.

Next, Hauser previews the vice presidential debate scheduled for Tuesday.

Hauser also ran a Truth Test on an ad run by Joe Teirab, giving it a ‘D.’ Hauser previously gave his opponent Angie Craig’s ad a ‘D’ as well.

Ballot errors in Faribault and Wabasha counties both require court action to remedy them.

Hauser sat down with House Majority Leader Jamie Long(D-Minneapolis) and House Minority Leader Lisa Demuth(R-Cold Spring) to discuss the upcoming house elections.

He then sat down with Republican strategist Brian McDaniel and Former DFL party chair Brian Melendez to talk about the upcoming elections.