VP showdown next Tuesday will feature 2 experienced debaters

Minnesota governor and vice presidential candidate Tim Walz is an experienced debater after several terms in Congress and two terms as governor. His opponent, Republican U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance, is in his first term but has been through Senate debates and numerous debates on political talk shows.

The experience of both candidates should help them navigate their debate against each other on Tuesday.

“I’m expecting fireworks,” says Larry Jacobs of the University of Minnesota Humphrey School of Public Affairs. “We’re going to have two very well-prepared candidates who represent very different backgrounds and futures.”

After reviewing several debates Walz has participated in, it’s clear he’s grown more self-assured and willing to go on the offensive about his Republican opponents who he views as having dark and jaded views about the future. He went after Republican Scott Jensen about COVID conspiracy theories in 2022 and accused Republican Jeff Johnson of stoking fears about immigration in 2018.

“I think he’s going to go after J.D. Vance for the perception he’s anti-woman,” says Jacobs. “He’s made comments about the childless cat-owning women. And I think we’ll see the governor plow those fields along with abortion.”

Vance will likely find several targets for criticizing Walz about his six years as governor of Minnesota, including a 40% increase in state spending, legalizing drivers licenses for illegal immigrants and his National Guard record.

“J.D. Vance is going to go after him for liberalism, for immigration, and I think we’re going to hear a lot about the George Floyd riots,” Jacobs says.

Minnesota Congressman Tom Emmer, the House Majority Whip, is helping Vance prepare for the debate. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is helping Walz prepare.

This will be the only debate between the two vice presidential candidates. You can see the debate live on 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Tuesday night.