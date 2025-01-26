At Issue: Jan. 26 — Trump inuguration, quorum ruling, anti-fraud plan
This week on At Issue, Tom Hauser breaks down Trump’s inauguration, the Minnesota Supreme Court’s ruling on what constitutes a quorum and GOP lawmakers introducing anti-fraud legislation.
Donald Trump was inaugurated as the 47th president.
The Minnesota Supreme Court ruled in favor of House Democrats in the dispute over what constitutes a quorum.
GOP lawmakers introduced a series of bills to crack down on fraud in state programs.
Governor Tim Walz is proposing a nearly $900 million infrastructure plan for 2025, which would include $10 million for Rapidan Dam.
Hauser sat down with Rep. Jim Nash(R-Waconia) to discuss House GOP’s anti-fraud legislation.
He then sat down with Republican strategist Brian McDaniel and former DFL party chair Brian Melendez for political analysis.