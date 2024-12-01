At Issue: Dec. 1 — Walz back to state business, 1-1 with Dean Phillips

At Issue: Dec. 1

On this week’s At Issue, Tom Hauser breaks down some of Tim Walz’s first public appearances since running for vice president, and has a one-on-one interview with Rep. Dean Phillips, who briefly ran for president in 2023.

Governor Tim Walz is back to state business after his run for vice presidency.

An audit found that election workers likely tossed out around 20 ballots by mistake in Scott County.

Recount results were certified for Rep. Wolgamott in house district 14B, meaning the Minnesota House of Representatives will stay 67-67.

$5 million in COVID relief funds was repurposed to help Minnesota food shelves.

Hauser sat down one-on-one with Rep. Dean Phillips to discuss the results of the 2024 presidential election and his own brief run for presidency.

He then met with Annette Meeks of the Freedom Foundation of Minnesota and former DFL state senator Ember Reichgott Junge to discuss his recent interview with Dean Phillips.