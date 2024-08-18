At Issue: Aug. 18 — State primaries results, vice presidential debate

At Issue: Aug. 18

This week on At Issue, Tom Hauser discusses the results of the Minnesota primaries, the upcoming vice presidential debate and more.

Tom Hauser first broke down the results in key races of the Minnesota primaries.

He also notes that 12% of Minnesota voters and 26% of Wisconsin voters cast a ballot.

Tim Walz and J.D. Vance are set to debate on Oct. 1.

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan also spoke on Walz’s absence as he is campaigning and how he is running the state from afar.

Hauser spoke one-on-one with Joe Teirab, who is running against Incumbent Angie Craig for the state’s 2nd Congressional District for the U.S. House of Representatives.

He also sat down with Annette Meeks, co-founder of Freedom Foundation of Minnesota, and Brian Melendez, former DFL party chair, to discuss the upcoming 2024 elections and vice presidential debate.