At Issue: April 23 — Gov. Walz, political analysts weigh in on Legislature’s progress

This week, Gov. Tim Walz gave his fifth State of the State address, highlighting much of the legislation he and DFL lawmakers have championed this session. But Republican opponents called the DFL agenda “a hyper-partisan wishlist.”

The governor joined Chief Political Reporter Tom Hauser in the studio to answer questions on where things stand this legislative session, including the status of the House tax bill, which offers a smaller rebate than he had proposed.

Plus, our political analysts weigh in on what the Legislature has ahead of it with less than one month left in the regular session.