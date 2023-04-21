Walz One-on-One: Wants bigger rebates; confirms not invited to deputy funeral

One-on-one with Gov. Tim Walz

Gov. Tim Walz says he’s grateful House DFL leaders have proposed a tax rebate after initial hesitation but confirms he will continue to push for a bigger rebate.

Last month the governor proposed $1,000 rebates for single tax filers and $2,000 for joint filers, but the House responded with a proposal for $275 for single filers and $550 for joint filers.

In his “State of the State” address on Wednesday, the governor said, “Our plan would send a portion of the surplus right back to Minnesotans in the form of a check so they can pay for everything from gas to groceries to summer camp and college tuition as they see fit.” When asked if Minnesotans could do all that with $275, he acknowledged they couldn’t, so he will push for a bigger amount but declined to say how much.

“I want to wait for our negotiations to start, but I told the House and Senate that I would like to see (rebates) be a little bit more, but I’m grateful they’ve moved to this position,” he said during an interview recorded for “At Issue.”

Walz also acknowledged he didn’t use his “One Minnesota” slogan in his address to the legislature this week but still believes Democrats will pass a budget that helps all Minnesotans. “I think our country has become more polarized,” he said. “I don’t think this is going to be easy, but this budget is very much focused on every corner of the state, whether that’s making child care affordable or its investments in roads, bridges, and infrastructure.”

On another topic, the governor confirmed the widow of Deputy Josh Owen of the Pope County Sheriff’s Office asked him not to attend the funeral for her husband because her family and late husband didn’t think he supported law enforcement enough. Owen was killed after responding to a domestic dispute.

“I called to offer my, my wife’s, and the state’s condolences,” Governor Walz said. “I’m not going to get into what was spoken, but I honored the family’s wishes. I believe that Mrs. Owen said she did not want me there, and I honor that.”

