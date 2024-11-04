KaMaria Braye

“Minneapolis shaped me. It’s where I saw journalism’s real impact. The people, stories, and struggles drive me to tell stories that matter, sparking awareness, hope, and change.”



Previous Experience

KaMaria Braye joined 5 Eyewitness News in October 2024. She was previously at WAVY in Norfolk, VA. She’s also a former reporter at KTTC/KXLT News in Rochester, MN.

Awards

KaMaria received an Emmy nomination and SPJ Award for her coverage of the civil unrest and protests in Minneapolis, following the death of George Floyd. She also covered the Derek Chauvin trial. At WAVY, she was the first person to interview a survivor of the 2022 Walmart mass shooting.

Education

She’s a proud graduate of DeLaSalle High School and received her bachelor’s degree in journalism from Lincoln University of Missouri. She received her master’s degree in broadcast journalism from the University of Missouri – Columbia (Mizzou). While at Mizzou, she was a reporter and anchor for KOMU-TV.

Personal Interests

KaMaria was born and raised in Minneapolis and was once a board operator at KMOJ in North Minneapolis. She is a former college tennis player and a former HBCU queen, who served as Miss Lincoln University of Missouri. She enjoys watching and participating in pageants as a contestant and judge. KaMaria enjoys service activities that involve the youth and is a former Elementary Literacy Tutor for AmeriCorps and has been a Big Sister for Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. She’s also a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and the National Association of Black Journalists. In her spare time she enjoys trying new food recipes and exploring popular and hidden gems in different cities.