Q&A: Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji on playoff loss vs. Wolves, helping at Hopkins alumni camp in August, and more

Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji will return to Hopkins high school, his alma mater, to help run a youth camp in early August.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson spoke with Nnaji, via Zoom, about his 2023-2024 season, losing to the Timberwolves in the playoffs, points of emphasis this summer when in the gym, the camp, and more.

Nnaji signed a 4-year, $32M extension last October. That came after a productive 2022-2023 season. But, last season didn’t go as well. Just 23-years-old, there’s still a lot to like about Nnaji’s upside as he enters his 5th NBA season.

For context, Wolves rookie Terrence Shannon Jr. is five months older than Nnaji.

The Nuggets selected Nnaji in the first round of the 2020 NBA Draft. That pick was made by Wolves president Tim Connelly, the former Denver front office boss.

For more information on the camp that Nnaji and other notable Hopkins alumni will be part of Aug. 5-8, click here.