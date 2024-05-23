WWE bringing 2-night SummerSlam to US Bank Stadium in 2026

Wrestling fans, rejoice; WWE is coming to Minneapolis.

WWE on Thursday announced the first-ever two-night SummerSlam will be held at U.S. Bank Stadium on Aug. 1 and 2 in 2026 — seven years after WWE’s last premium live event in the city (TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs). It’ll also be WWE’s first stadium event in the city.

Event organizers say SummerSlam will be accompanied by several fan and community events.

“U.S. Bank Stadium is an absolutely world-class venue, situated in a city with rich wrestling history and an amazing fan base,” said Chris Legentil, WWE’s executive vice president of talent relations and head of communications. “We’re excited to bring two nights of SummerSlam to Minneapolis in 2026.”

“U.S. Bank Stadium is honored to host WWE’s SummerSlam on Minnesota’s biggest stage in 2026,” Michael Vekich, the chairman of the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority, added. “We look forward to providing a warm welcome and best-in-class experience at U.S. Bank Stadium for WWE Superstars, staff, fans, and guests.”

The Biggest Event of the Summer is getting even bigger. The first-ever two-night #SummerSlam comes to @usbankstadium in Minneapolis, MN on August 1-2, 2026. pic.twitter.com/6jk7uX2O6N — Triple H (@TripleH) May 23, 2024

It’s the latest major event for the stadium, which has already hosted a Super Bowl, the NCAA Men’s Final Four, Summer X Games and several major concerts on top of serving as the home of the Minnesota Vikings.

The state was also in the running to host next year’s WrestleMania but that was awarded to Las Vegas earlier this month.

This year’s SummerSlam, which will be held at Cleveland Browns Stadium, broke ticket sales records for the event, and last year’s set a gate record for a non-WrestleMania event.

Ticket sale details haven’t yet been announced for the 2026 event, but fans can register for pre-sale opportunities here.