Minnesota loses bid for WrestleMania 41, Las Vegas to host 2025 event

The location for the next WrestleMania event has been selected.

On Saturday, WWE announced that Las Vegas will host WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium on April 19 and 20, 2025.

The announcement comes after Minnesota Sports and Events submitted a bid to host the event earlier this year.

According to WWE, WrestleMania XL this past April became the most successful and highest-grossing event in company history, with 145,298 in attendance over two nights in Philadelphia.

