With playoff spot secure thanks to four straight shutouts, Loons eye finale and postseason

Minnesota United hasn’t allowed a goal in the last four-and-a-half matches – a run of 405 minutes. If they’re peaking at the right time, they’ve timed it well with the regular season finale against St. Louis on Saturday leading into the postseason.

Click the video box on this page to watch Minnesota United head coach Eric Ramsay and midfielder Hassani Dotson discuss their recent run of airtight defense, and what lies ahead as the Loons prepare for their fifth postseason appearance in the last six seasons

Currently in 7th place, United can still finish anywhere from fifth to eighth in the final standings.

They can help themselves with a win over an already-eliminated St. Louis team at Allianz Field in St. Paul on Saturday night.

Avoiding the single-game 8th place / 9th place wildcard play-in is the immediate goal, with a chance to advance toward the MLS Cup coming after that.