Wild’s Spurgeon the latest to go on IR

Add another one to the Minnesota Wild’s already long list of players on injured reserve.

Wednesday, the team moved defenseman and team captain Jared Spurgeon onto the list and recalled Daemon Hunt from Iowa.

It comes the same day the team put star forward Kirill Kaprizov on injured reserve.

Since the start of 2024, the Wild have put four players on IR, which means a player has to miss at least a week.

Minnesota is back in action Thursday night against Tampa Bay.