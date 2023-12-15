Wild confirms assistant GM’s departure, investigation into code of conduct violations

A bumpy season that has already included a coaching change has gotten more turbulent for the Minnesota Wild.

The club confirmed Assistant General Manager Chris O’Hearn’s departure, saying they “mutually agreed to part ways” while declining further comment on the matter. The news was first reported Wednesday by The Athletic.

O’Hearn has been the team’s assistant general manager since the spring of 2019 and, prior to that, spent 10 years in the same role with the Arizona Coyotes.

It’s unclear who will fill that role in-season for the team.

Additionally, the team released a statement on alleged violations by a member of the organization.

“The Minnesota Wild takes its code of conduct seriously,” the club said in a statement. “We recently concluded two separate investigations into alleged violations of that code of conduct, and have taken appropriate steps to address the matters raised to our attention. The club will not comment further.”

It comes a day after The Athletic reported that Wild General Manager Bill Guerin was being investigated over claims of verbal abuse.

The club didn’t provide any specifics on the allegations or who they involved.

This all comes just two weeks after Guerin fired head coach Dean Evason and assistant coach Bob Woods amid a brutal start to the season, replacing them with John Hynes and Patrick Dwyer, respectively. Since then, the team has started to turn it around on the ice, winning six of eight games.

The team is back in action Saturday against Vancouver.