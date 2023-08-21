Wild single-game tickets to go on sale Thursday morning

Hockey may not be top of mind, especially as Minnesota deals with a heatwave this week, but the season isn’t too far off.

Just a month before the Minnesota Wild’s first preseason game, the club is starting single-game ticket sales.

Starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, fans can buy tickets to any 2023-24 Wild game, including for any of the 12 theme night packs the team has announced. This year’s theme nights include appeciation nights for educators (Oct. 19), military (Oct. 24), law enforcement (Nov. 2), front line workers (Dec. 14), firefighters (Jan. 4) and health care workers (Jan. 15), as well as Hockey Fights Cancer (Nov. 12), Native American heritage celebration (Nov. 24), Grateful Dead theme night (Nov. 28), Black History celebration (Feb. 17), Star Wars night (March 3) and Pride Night (March 12).

Minnesota’s regular season starts on Oct. 12 against Florida and wraps up on April 18 against Seattle. Click here to see the full schedule.

Tickets are only available digitally through Ticketmaster Safetix, the club says, and only credit card and mobile payments will be accepted at Xcel Energy Center for concessions, retail and parking.