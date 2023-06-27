Wild 2023-24 season schedule released, includes two in Sweden, Oct. 12 opener

The Minnesota Wild open the new season on Thursday, October 12th against the Florida Panthers at the Xcel Energy Center. That’s the first date on the 2023-24 season calendar the National Hockey League released on Tuesday.

The schedule also includes two games against the Ottawa Senators on November 18/19 in Stockholm, Sweden as part of the 2023 NHL Global Series.

The season runs through the finale on Thursday, April 18th at home against Seattle.

Here’s more detail on the 2023-24 season, courtesy of the Minnesota Wild:

The Minnesota Wild's 2023-24 National Hockey League (NHL) regular season schedule was released today. Broadcast information will be announced at a later date.

2023-24 MINNESOTA WILD SCHEDULE

The 2023-24 schedule consists of 82 games – 41 home contests and 41 road contests. Minnesota’s home schedule features 19 weekend games (three on Friday, 10 on Saturday and six on Sunday). January holds the most home games in a month this season with nine. The Wild’s longest homestand is six games, March 23-April 6. Minnesota will play seven road games in December and February. The Wild will travel for a season-high, five-game road trip April 7-15.

Minnesota is scheduled to play 13 games that start before 5 p.m. this season, 10 home games and three on the road. Last season the team played 12 games that started before 5 p.m.

The Wild will play two games in Stockholm as part of the 2023 NHL Global Series – Sweden. Minnesota will be the road team against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. CT (5 p.m. in Sweden) and the home team vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday, Nov. 19 at 7 a.m. CT (2 p.m. in Sweden) at Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.

The Wild will play 26 games against Central Division opponents: Arizona (two home, two road), Chicago (one home, two road), Colorado (two home, two road), Dallas (two home, one road), Nashville (two home, two road), St. Louis (two home, two road) and Winnipeg (two home, two road).

Minnesota will also play three games against each team in the Pacific Division for a total of 24 games: Anaheim (two home, one road), Calgary (two home, one road), Edmonton (one home, two road), Los Angeles (one home, two road), San Jose (two home, one road), Seattle (one home, two road), Vancouver (two home, one road) and Stanley Cup champion Vegas (one home, two road).

The Wild will play each team in the Eastern Conference twice (one home, one road) for a total of 32 contests. The 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend will be held at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Feb. 2-3.

Fans can sync the Wild’s schedule to their smart phones and electronic calendars and sign up for game alerts by visiting wild.com/downloadschedule. Fans are also encouraged to download the NHL App and select Wild as their favorite team to view Minnesota’s schedule and access videos, articles, stats and other information about the club.

2023-24 MINNESOTA WILD SCHEDULE NOTES

Home Games by Day: Mon. – 3, Tue. – 7, Wed. – 1, Thur. – 11, Fri. – 3, Sat. – 10, Sun. – 6

Road Games by Day: Mon. – 3, Tue. – 7, Wed. – 4, Thur. – 7, Fri. – 7, Sat. – 8, Sun. – 5

Home Games by Month: Oct. – 4, Nov. – 6, Dec. – 7, Jan. – 9, Feb. – 4, March -7, April – 4

Road Games by Month: Oct. – 5, Nov. – 6, Dec. – 7, Jan. – 5, Feb. – 7, March – 6, April – 5

Games by Conference/Division:

Western Conference: Central Division (26 games), Pacific Division (24 games)

Eastern Conference: Atlantic Division (16 games), Metropolitan Division (16 games)

Opponents Visits to Minnesota (41): Anaheim – 2, Arizona – 2, Boston – 1, Buffalo – 1, Calgary – 2, Carolina – 1, Chicago – 1, Colorado – 2, Columbus – 1, Dallas – 2, Detroit – 1, Edmonton – 1, Florida – 1, Los Angeles – 1, Montreal – 1, Nashville – 2, New Jersey – 1, New York Islanders – 1, New York Rangers – 1, Ottawa – 1, Philadelphia – 1, Pittsburgh – 1, St. Louis – 2, San Jose – 2, Seattle – 1, Tampa Bay – 1, Toronto – 1, Vancouver – 2, Vegas – 1, Washington – 1, Winnipeg – 2

Wild Visits to Road Cities (41): Anaheim – 1, Arizona – 2, Boston – 1, Buffalo – 1, Calgary -1, Carolina – 1, Chicago – 2, Colorado – 2, Columbus – 1, Dallas – 1, Detroit – 1, Edmonton – 2, Florida – 1, Los Angeles – 2, Montreal – 1, Nashville – 2, New Jersey – 1, New York Islanders – 1, New York Rangers – 1, Ottawa – 1, Philadelphia – 1, Pittsburgh – 1, St. Louis – 2, San Jose – 1, Seattle – 2, Tampa Bay – 1, Toronto – 1, Vancouver – 1, Vegas – 2, Washington – 1, Winnipeg – 2

After NHL All-Star Game (Feb. 3): Minnesota will have 33 games remaining on its schedule, including 15 home games and 18 road contests. The Wild will play 15 games against the Central Division, 14 contests against the Pacific Division and four games against Eastern Conference opponents.

Longest Homestand: six games – March 23 – April 6 vs. St. Louis, San Jose, Vegas, Ottawa, Colorado, Winnipeg

Longest Road Trip: five games – April 7 – 15 at Chicago, Colorado, Vegas, San Jose, Los Angeles

Back-to-Back Games: 15 sets – the Wild played 12 sets of back-to-back contests in 2022-23.

Back-to-back on road: 9

Road game followed by home game next day: 3

Back-to-back at home: 1

Home game followed by road game next day: 2

Length of Wild’s 2023-24 Season: 190 days (Oct. 12 – April 18). The 2022-23 season lasted 183 days.

Air miles: The Wild will travel an estimated 42,643 air miles during the 2023-24 season. Minnesota logged approximately 38,305 air miles last season.