Wild sign Johansson to 2-year deal

The Minnesota Wild have agreed to a new deal with one of their pending free agents.

Instead of letting him hit free agency, the team agreed to a two-year, $4 million deal with forward Marcus Johansson, the Wild announced Tuesday.

The 32-year-old, who also played for Minnesota during the 2020-21 season, was reacquired by the team at the trade deadline for a 2024 third-round draft pick.

In 80 games this season between the Wild and Capitals, Johansson totaled 46 points (19-27=46). Of those, 18 points (6-12=18) came as a member of the Wild.

Johansson has played in 833 NHL games in his career, totaling 453 points (163-290=453) across 13 seasons for Minnesota, Washington, New Jersey, Boston, Buffalo and Seattle. He’s also played in 109 career Stanley Cup playoff games, collecting 45 points (16-29=45).

Minnesota has several other pending free agents and restricted free agents to deal with this offseason after another disappointing first-round exit in the playoffs.

