Wild get Johansson from Capitals for draft pick

Ahead of Friday’s NHL trade deadline, the Minnesota Wild have acquired a familiar face.

Tuesday, the team traded a 2024 third-round draft pick to Washington for left winger Marcus Johansson.

The 32-year-old has tallied 28 points (13-15=28) in 60 games this season, including 13 power-play points.

Across his 813 career games, Johansson has totaled 435 points (157-278=435) in stints for Washington, New Jersey, Boston, Buffalo, Seattle and Minnesota.

He spent the 2020-21 season with the Wild and tallied 14 points (6-8=14) in 36 games after coming over from Buffalo in the Eric Staal trade.

He’ll be an unrestricted free agent after this season.