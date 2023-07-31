Wild sign Gustavsson to new 3-year deal

It’s been a slow offseason for the Minnesota Wild but they got big news on Monday.

Goalie Filip Gustavsson agreed to a new three-year deal, the team announced Monday.

The club says the contract with worth a total of $11.25 million, or a $3.75 million average annual value.

It comes after Gustavsson, 25, played in 39 games last season for the Wild, his first with the team following an offseason trade from Ottawa. In those 39 games, he went 22-9-7 with three shutouts, a 2.10 goals-against average and a .931 save percentage, the latter two ranking second in the entire league.

Now, he’s under contract for another three years for Minnesota, who also has soon-to-be 39-year-old Marc-Andre Fleury going into the final year of his deal.