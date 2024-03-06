Wild sign defenseman Zach Bogosian to 2-year extension

The Minnesota Wild have reached a deal to keep one of their defensemen beyond this season.

Zach Bogosian signed a two-year extension worth $1.25 million per year, the club officially announced Wednesday.

The deal will keep Bogosian from hitting the open market as he was set to at the end of the season and also likely takes him off the trade block two days ahead of the league’s deadline.

The 33-year-old came to Minnesota from Tampa Bay in exchange for a seventh-round pick back in November.

So far with the Wild, he’s recorded nine points (1-8=9), 43 penalty minutes (PIM), 51 blocked shots, 80 hits, and a plus-three rating in 43 games.

The Wild are back in action Thursday night in Arizona.