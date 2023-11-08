Wild acquire Bogosian in trade with Lightning

Hours after trading away a defenseman, the Minnesota Wild have acquired a new one.

The club announced that it sent a 2025 seventh-round draft pick to Tampa Bay for defenseman Zach Bogosian.

The 33-year-old is in the final year of a three-year deal that has an average annual value of $850,000, per Spotrac.

He’ll fill a roster spot vacated when the Wild traded Calen Addison to San Jose earlier Wednesday.

Bogosian, a former No. 3 overall pick by Atlanta, hasn’t played more than 48 games in a season since 2018-19 but has averaged 46 games over the past three seasons. In those seasons — one with Toronto and the last two with Tampa Bay — he tallied just 17 points (4-13=17) and a +5 rating. This season, in four games, he hasn’t recorded a point.

Minnesota is back in action against the New York Rangers on Thursday.