Wild send Sammy Walker back to Iowa, recall Raska

Beaten down by injuries and having lost four straight games, the Minnesota Wild called up a new forward on Friday.

Adam Raska is joining the NHL club after appearing in 20 games with Iowa this season. He also spent time with San Jose’s AHL team earlier in the campaign, as well as the past three seasons.

Raska came over to Minnesota in the trade that sent Calen Addison to the Sharks on Nov. 8.

Since arriving, Raska is second on Iowa in penalty minutes (61). He has just one point (1-0=1) and a -5 rating.

To open up space for Raska, the team sent forward Sammy Walker back to Iowa. Walker had been called up earlier this week and played in two games, recording two shots and a -1 rating in 17:17 of ice time across the two contests.

The Wild are back in action Saturday night against Columbus.