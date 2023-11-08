Wild trade defenseman Calen Addison to San Jose

The Minnesota Wild have moved on from one of their young defensemen.

Wednesday, the team traded Calen Addison to San Jose for winger Adam Raska and a 2026 fifth-round draft pick.

Addison, a former second-round pick who was acquired from Pittsburgh in 2020 as part of the Jason Zucker trade, got his first real NHL playing time last year with the Wild, appearing in 62 games. However, he was often scratched late in the season.

This year, he played in 12 games but now has been sent packing.

Across parts of four seasons with the Wild, Addison tallied 38 points (5-33=38) in 92 games but had a -24 rating.

Instead of keeping the 23-year-old, the Wild moved on for a minimal return.

Raska, 22, is a former seventh-round pick who has appeared in just eight NHL games the past two seasons and has yet to tally an NHL point. It’s not immediately clear if he’ll be assigned to Iowa.

The Wild have won their last two games after getting off to a rough start this season. Entering Wednesday, the team was 5-5-2, with 12 points, and sat fifth in the Central Division.

Minnesota is back in action against the New York Rangers on Thursday.