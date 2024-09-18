Wild coach Hynes previews training camp and season ahead

Head coach John Hynes is ready to lead his first training camp in charge of the Wild. His team hits the ice for the first time on Thursday at Tria Rink in downtown St. Paul.

Earlier this week, Hynes previewed what camp will be like, laid out expectations for the season, and more.

***Click the video box above to watch Hynes preview Wild training camp***

The Wild are trying to return to the playoffs after failing to qualify for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

The Wild open preseason play vs. the Jets on Saturday.