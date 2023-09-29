Wild agree to 4-year extension with Marcus Foligno

The Minnesota Wild locked up a pair of veterans with contract extensions on Friday.

After announcing a two-year extension with winger Mats Zuccarello in the morning, the club said in the afternoon that fellow winger Marcus Foligno agreed to a four-year extension.

Foligno’s deal is worth $4 million per year, according to the club. He had been entering the final year of the three-year, $9.3 million deal he signed in 2021 but is now tied to the Wild through the 2027-28 season.

The 32-year-old recorded 21 points (7-14=21) last season, leading the Wild with 97 penalty minutes and 237 hits.

Foligno has been with the Wild since 2017 and, since that time, leads the organization in penalty minutes and hits, and is fourth in games played and goals, fifth in points and sixth in assists.