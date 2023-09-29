Wild give Zuccarello 2-year extension

By KSTP
Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) lies over the puck as Max Domi (18), Jani Hakanpaa (2) and Wyatt Johnston (53) fight off pressure from Minnesota Wild's Jonas Brodin (25), Matt Boldy (12) and Mats Zuccarello (36) in the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

The Minnesota Wild have agreed to a two-year extension with veteran winger Mats Zuccarello.

The team announced the deal Friday morning, saying the extension is worth $4,125,000 per year.

Zuccarello, 36, was entering the final year of his 5-year, $30 million contract that he signed in 2019. The extension will now keep him with the Wild through the 2025-26 season.

The right winger tallied 67 points (22-45=67) last season while averaging a career-best 20:12 in ice time per game. He also led the team in assists and power-play assists while ranking second in points and power-play points, third in goals and fourth in power-play goals.

Since signing with Minnesota in 2019, Zuccarello leads the Wild in assists and power-play assists, ranks second in points and power-play points, third in goals and power-play goals and is tied for fourth in games played.

The extension also lines the end of his contract up with that of his linemate and Wild star Kirill Kaprizov.