Wild give Zuccarello 2-year extension

The Minnesota Wild have agreed to a two-year extension with veteran winger Mats Zuccarello.

The team announced the deal Friday morning, saying the extension is worth $4,125,000 per year.

Zuccarello, 36, was entering the final year of his 5-year, $30 million contract that he signed in 2019. The extension will now keep him with the Wild through the 2025-26 season.

The right winger tallied 67 points (22-45=67) last season while averaging a career-best 20:12 in ice time per game. He also led the team in assists and power-play assists while ranking second in points and power-play points, third in goals and fourth in power-play goals.

Since signing with Minnesota in 2019, Zuccarello leads the Wild in assists and power-play assists, ranks second in points and power-play points, third in goals and power-play goals and is tied for fourth in games played.

The extension also lines the end of his contract up with that of his linemate and Wild star Kirill Kaprizov.