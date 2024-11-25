Watch: Wild preview matchup with Jets Monday night featuring top two teams in NHL

Officially, Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov is a game-time decision for Monday’s matchup in St. Paul vs. 1st place Winnipeg. But based on the way Kaprizov skated on Monday morning, it looks like he’s a go. He missed the overtime loss at Calgary on Saturday with a knee injury.

Monday night features the top two teams in the NHL. The Jets lead the league with 34 points, and the Wild are tied with New Jersey in second place with 30. Note: The Devils have played three more games than Minnesota.

KSTP Sports was at the Wild’s Monday morning skate-around and spoke with coach John Hynes and forward Marcus Foligno.

***Click the video box above to watch Hynes and Foligno preview the game vs. Winnipeg***

Filip Gustavsson will start in net Monday night for the Wild.

Below is game preview, courtesy of the Associated Press:

Winnipeg Jets (17-4, in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (13-3-4, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Monday, 7 p.m.

Minnesota is 13-3-4 overall and 2-1-2 against the Central Division. The Wild rank eighth in NHL play with 69 total goals (averaging 3.4 per game).

Winnipeg has a 17-4 record overall and a 6-1-0 record in Central Division play. The Jets have a 9-0-0 record when scoring a power-play goal.

Monday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Jets won the last matchup 2-1 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Kaprizov has 13 goals and 21 assists for the Wild.

Joshua Morrissey has two goals and 18 assists for the Jets. Cole Perfetti has scored goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 6-2-2, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Jets: 7-3-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.3 penalties and 13 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.