Watch: Vikings postgame locker room interviews after going to 11-2 with convincing win over Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons remain in a spiral, and the Vikings have a lot to do with that.

Kirk Cousins’ homecoming was ruined too. He was intercepted twice without throwing a touchdown pass in a 42-21 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The Falcons fell to 6-7 after their fourth straight loss. Cousins has thrown eight interceptions and no touchdown passes during the skid.

Beating Cousins, but also acknowledging how much respect there is for him were common themes in the Vikings locker room postgame.

The Vikings are now 11-2 riding a six-game winning streak. They remain one game back of Detroit in the NFC North.

“I’d love to be playing with a lot more production,” said Cousins, who lingered on the field to greet his former teammates and coaches after the game. “It’s been disappointing the last four weeks to not have a touchdown pass. I’d like that to be different.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report