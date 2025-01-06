Watch: Vikings locker room reaction after loss at Detroit in regular-season finale

The Vikings nine-game winning streak ended in Detroit Sunday night after a 31-9 loss to the Lions. The Vikings will be the No. 5 seed in the Wild Card round of the playoffs next weekend.

The Lions (15-2) and Vikings (14-3) could meet again in two weeks.

Banged-up Detroit will have a much-needed week off, while Minnesota plays at the NFC West champion Los Angeles Rams next Monday night.

***Click the video box above to hear postgame locker room comments***

Coach Kevin O'Connell post-game press conference https://t.co/P6pw6lTXxW — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) January 6, 2025