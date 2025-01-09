Watch: Vikings coach O’Connell previews playoff matchup vs. Rams, expresses sadness over L.A. wildfires

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell met with reporters Thursday in Eagan. As of Thursday afternoon, Monday’s night playoff game vs. the Rams is still on, as scheduled, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

With wildfires continuing to burn in Southern California, the NFL has a contingency plan in place to play in Glendale, AZ, at the home of the Cardinals. One way or another, the Vikings a) know there will be a game Monday, and b) expect to hear in the next 24-36 hours where it’ll be at.

O’Connell, a Southern California native, expressed his sadness over the devastation that has taken place. He has been in touch with Rams coach Sean McVay, his close friend and former boss. O’Connell was the offensive coordinator of the Rams when they won the Super Bowl a few years ago.

***Click the video box above to watch O’Connell’s news conference from Jan. 9***

O’Connell also touched on QB Sam Darnold’s ability to bounce-back after his miserable game at Detroit, the value of playoff experience, and more.

One bit of information: the practice window for run-stopping DL Taki Taimani is being opened.