Watch: Vikings coach O’Connell, GM Adofo-Mensah hold season-ending news conferences

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell and GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah each held news conferences on Thursday at TCO Performance Center. It was a chance to put a bow on the 2024 season.

O’Connell said “I do” when asked if he wants to sign a contract extension this offseason. He’s entering the final year of a 4-year deal.

Adofo-Mensah and O’Connell both addressed the health of rookie QB J.J. McCarthy. He’s progressed following August knee surgery to throwing and training on the field.

“He looks great,” Adofo-Mensah said. “He’s excited. You talk about a kid who’s just obsessed with football and loves being around the game. So, we’re excited about what we have in him. We’re excited for this offseason for him. It’s a big offseason. And then, we’ll continue from there.”

Adofo-Mensah when asked if he’d be comfortable heading into September with McCarthy as a starter:

“I can’t sit here and tell you I know anything for certain,” Adofo-Mensah said. “I know that I’m willing to believe in the person that we have. That position is about talent and preparation — and he’s got those things in spades. So, if that’s the course of action we decide, we’ll go in there confidently.”