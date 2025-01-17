Watch: Twin Cities basketball icon Jay Pivec discusses new book

“The Book of Piv” is a new book by Twin Cities basketball legend Jay Pivec.

Pivec is in the National Junior College Athletic Association Hall of Fame.

He spent 20 seasons as the head coach at Minneapolis Community and Technical College, amassing a record of 452-115. He finished out his coaching career as an assistant at the University of St Thomas. He spent five seasons in St. Paul, helping the Tommies to a 110-31 record with four conference titles and a NCAA D-III national title in 2016.

Pivec has also coached at Minnesota State-Mankato, Augsburg, Minnesota under head coach Jim Dutcher, Jamestown, Montana State, and Dakota County Technical College.

He finished his career working as an advance scout for the San Antonio Spurs 2018-2020.

In other words, the numerous connections he’s made and the stories he can tell make for a great book.

Pivec spoke with our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson about the book, how he acquired the nickname ‘Piv’ and the current state of the local college basketball scene.

Pivec’s teams were oftentimes ranked at the top of the national standings and he was honored 12 times as conference/region coach of the year and in 2009 was named the NJCAA national coach of the year.

Pivec is a 1973 graduate of Minneapolis Southwest high school.