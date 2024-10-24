Watch: Rochester Mayo tops Edina for Girls AA state tennis championship

Rochester Mayo girls tennis has made the state tournament 27 of the last 28 years. But before last year, they had not win a championship. Now, it’s two straight state titles.

The top-seed Spartans beat Edina on Wednesday afternoon at the Baseline Center on the University of Minnesota campus to cap an unbeaten season.

KSTP Sports was in attendance.

Rochester Mayo beat Maple Grove on Wednesday morning to advance to the finals.

Blake won the girls A state title.