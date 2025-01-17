Watch: NFL salary cap expert Joel Corry on the many questions facing the Vikings this offseason

Former NFL agent and current CBS analyst and salary cap expert Joel Corry spoke with our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson, via Zoom.

As of now, the Vikings are projected to be have above $60M in salary cap space when free agency opens in mid-March.

Vikings set to become free agents in March include running backs Aaron Jones and Cam Akers; quarterbacks Sam Darnold, Daniel Jones, and Nick Mullens; wide receivers Brandon Powell and Trent Sherfield; left tackle Cam Robinson; guard Dalton Risner; tight end Johnny Mundt; safeties Harrison Smith and Cam Bynum; cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore, Byron Murphy Jr., Shaq Griffin and Fabian Moreau; defensive linemen Jerry Tillery and Jonathan Bullard; edge rushers Patrick Jones II and Jihad Ward; and linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill.

In other words, it’s going to be an incredibly busy offseason at TCO Performance Center in Eagan.

***Click the video box above to watch our conversation with Corry***

Among talking points with Corry: