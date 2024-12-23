Watch: Locker room reaction from Vikings win at Seattle

Sam Darnold connected with Justin Jefferson on a 39-yard go-ahead touchdown pass in the fourth quarter in a 27-24 win at Seattle Sunday afternoon. Jefferson hauled in two touchdown receptions in the game to go with his 144 yards receiving.

KSTP spoke with several players in the locker room following the game.

The Vikings, 13-2, are now two wins away from winning the NFC North and clinching the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

The Vikings host Green Bay on Sunday and wrap up the regular season at Detroit.

