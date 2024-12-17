Watch: Locker room reaction following Vikings win over Chicago
RBs Aaron Jones and Cam Akers had touchdown runs in the second half to complement a smothering performance by the Minnesota defense, and the Vikings moved into a tie for first place in the NFC North by beating the Chicago Bears 30-12 for their seventh consecutive victory.
KSTP Sports spoke with many players in the victorious locker room.
***Click the video box above to watch WR Justin Jefferson, TE T.J. Hockenson, LB Dallas Turner, S Josh Metellus, RB Aaron Jones, S Cam Bynum, CB Byron Murphy Jr., LB Jonathan Greenard, and S Harrison Smith react to the win***
The Vikings are 12-2, matching Detroit atop the division.
If the Vikings win out, they could be the No. 1 seed in the NFC. They finish at Seattle, home vs. Green Bay, and at Detroit. So finishing the regular season on a 10-game win streak won’t be easy.
The tiebreaker if the Vikings and Eagles both finish 15-2 is strength of victory.