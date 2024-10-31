Watch: Lakeville South volleyball moves on to section final after win over Farmington

Lakeville South won in three straight sets against Farmington to advance to the Class 4A, Section 1 final. KSTP Sports was in attendance.

The Cougars utilized their two dominant outside hitters Elleora Utecht and Romi Chlebecek to power past the Tigers.

After Farmington fought back in each of the first two sets making it interesting, Lakeville South tightened the screws in the third set with a commanding 25-13 win to close out the sweep.

A win that marked the 16th straight victory for Lakeville South leaving them as one of the hottest teams in the state still alive.

The Cougars will face their crosstown rival Lakeville North at Mayo Civic Center on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. for the Class 4A, Section 1 title. The winner will advance to the 4A State Tournament.