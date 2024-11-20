WATCH: Kevin O’Connell weekly press conference previews Vikings-Bears game

Kevin O’Connell praised the work his Vikings have put in to win eight of their first ten games this season, but said Wednesday, he’s pushing them for more.

O’Connell referred to a recent conversation with his team which reinforced statements he made earlier in the season telling players he felt they had a chance at a successful season.

“I tried to portray my expectations from the very first time I stood in front of this team,” O’Connell said Wednesday.

“I told (the players) the other night at the hotel, ‘If there was anybody in this room that didn’t believe what I said, I hope you do now. I hope you do based upon the work and the commitment that you guys have put into building something that we feel very special about’.

“Being 8-2 after ten games is great but I’ve challenged our guys, all the times I’ve talked – which you guys can imagine is plenty – all of that means absolutely nothing if we don’t continue to improve and get better and play our best football here towards the end of the season.”

O’Connell’s team finishes a run of three straight road games this Sunday in Chicago.

Among the other topics at O’Connell’s weekly press availability were praise for Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, ongoing work with current QB Sam Darnold and future QB J.J. McCarthy, and the work they put in to try to make sure star receiver Justin Jefferson is as involved as he possibly can with the team’ offense.

Click the video box on this page to watch Kevin O’Connell’s weekly press conference from Vikings’ TCO Center in Eagan