Watch: Interviews following first day of Timberwolves training camp

Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch and center Rudy Gobert spoke with reporters following the first day of training camp on Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Square.

The Timberwolves stressed from the front office to the locker room last season how vital continuity and patience was in their success, having boldly acquired Gobert and stuck with the unorthodox pairing in the lineup with him and Karl-Anthony Towns after the adjustment period for Gobert and injury trouble for Towns contributed to a lackluster first edition.

Trading Towns now is clearly a risk to team chemistry, as well as outside shooting and overall offensive production.

In other words, this training camp will be big to get Julius Randle, Donte Divincenzo, and Keita Bates-Diop acclimated as soon as possible.

The trade is expected to be made official in the next 24-48 hours, with a news conference to follow.

The Associated Press contributed to this report