Watch: Gophers star guard Mara Braun out indefinitely with another right foot injury

Minnesota Gophers women’s basketball coach coach Dawn Plitzuweit told KSTP Sports on Friday that star guard Mara Braun rebroke the same bone in her right foot. She is out indefinitely.

Braun first broke a bone in her right foot last January and missed nearly two months after undergoing surgery. She returned briefly to play in the WNIT, but then reinjured the foot and missed the rest of the postseason.

She was cleared over the summer and was off to a great start this year.

Last season, Braun led the team averaging 17.0 points per game before going down with the initial injury. She was leading the Gophers in scoring this year, averaging 13.6 points per game.

The Gophers are off to a 6-0 start, winning by an average of nearly 32 points per game.