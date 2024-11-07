Watch: Gophers preparing for Rutgers, looking to continue winning streak
At their weekly news conference, Gophers starters described what work is going into preparing for their game against Rutgers this Saturday.
The Gophers are riding a four-game winning streak, most recently knocking off No. 24 Illinois last weekend.
Max Brosmer threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Jameson Geers and Dragan Kesich kicked his fourth field goal of the game in the final five minutes, rallying Minnesota to a 25-17 victory Illinois.
Brosmer completed 22 of 37 passes for 213 yards and a TD. Darius Taylor ran for 131 yards and a TD on 22 carries and was the Golden Gophers’ leading receiver with nine catches for 58 yards. Luke Altmyer was 20 of 33 for 226 yards and a TD for Illinois, but lost two fumbles.
***Click the video box on this page to see KSTP Sports’ interviews with quarterback Max Brosmer, offensive lineman Quinn Carroll and defensive lineman Anthony Smith***
Kickoff Saturday at Rutgers is set for 11 a.m. Central.